SANTIAGO Aug 1 Chile's peso opened stronger on Monday, as the dollar fell on investor fears that a last-minute vote to raise the U.S. borrowing limit would not be enough to avoid a downgrade to the country's triple-A credit rating. [ID:nL6E7J110M]

The peso was also boosted by prices for main export copper, which surged as a strike at Chile's Escondida, the world's No.1 copper mine, stoked supply fears. [ID:nN1E77006I]

The peso CLP=CL gained 0.48 percent to bid 455.50 per U.S. dollar at opening, trading around three-year highs.