2012年 10月 1日

Chile 2013 budget bill sees around 5 pct spending growth- Pinera

SANTIAGO Oct 1 Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Monday the country's education-focused 2013 budget bill proposes increasing public spending by roughly 5 percent next year to bring total spending to close to $63 billion, a record high.

Pinera told local Radio Agricultura the bill was a "responsible and serious" proposal. 

