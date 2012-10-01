UPDATE 1-Chile holds 2013 budget rise to 5 pct to limit inflation

* 2013 budget bill puts spending at around $63 bln * Pinera seen seeking to boost spending ahead of elections * President warns higher spending would hurt growth SANTIAGO, Oct 1 Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Monday the country's education-priority 2013 budget bill proposes increasing public spending by roughly 5 percent next year to close to $63 billion, a record high. Conservative billionaire Pinera unveiled the bill on Sunday, as he is seen seeking to improve the right's social credentials before municipal elections in October and next year's presidential election. "This (5 percent growth) is the maximum limit for public spending," Pinera told local Radio Agricultura, warning Chile should take note of the crisis gripping the euro zone and protect its own brisk economic growth. "If we let public spending grow more than that... we're going to have galloping inflation, the exchange rate is going to deteriorate further and we're going to lose growth capacity." The economy of world No.1 copper producer Chile is seen expanding around 4.7 percent this year, boosted by its lynchpin mining industry, robust domestic demand and its forestry, salmon and wine exports. "Chile stands out in the economic field," Pinera said in the interview. "We know we still have a long way to go... Chile continues to be a country with too much inequality," he added. While the Andean country has long been held up as an economic model in Latin America, it has the highest income inequality among OECD countries and the rate has barely fallen since 1990, according to a report by the body last year. Chileans have staged massive protests for over a year to push for education reform, oppose plans for hydroelectric power plants in pristine Patagonia and demand more autonomy for the centralized country's regions. Congress has until the end of November approve or reject the bill.