UPDATE 1-Chile holds 2013 budget rise to 5 pct to limit inflation

* 2013 budget bill puts spending at around $63 bln
* Pinera seen seeking to boost spending ahead of elections
* President warns higher spending would hurt growth
SANTIAGO, Oct 1 Chilean President Sebastian
Pinera said on Monday the country's education-priority 2013
budget bill proposes increasing public spending by roughly 5
percent next year to close to $63 billion, a record high.
Conservative billionaire Pinera unveiled the bill on Sunday,
as he is seen seeking to improve the right's social credentials
before municipal elections in October and next year's
presidential election.
"This (5 percent growth) is the maximum limit for public
spending," Pinera told local Radio Agricultura, warning Chile
should take note of the crisis gripping the euro zone and
protect its own brisk economic growth.
"If we let public spending grow more than that... we're
going to have galloping inflation, the exchange rate is going to
deteriorate further and we're going to lose growth capacity."
The economy of world No.1 copper producer Chile is seen
expanding around 4.7 percent this year, boosted by its lynchpin
mining industry, robust domestic demand and its forestry, salmon
and wine exports.
"Chile stands out in the economic field," Pinera said in the
interview. "We know we still have a long way to go... Chile
continues to be a country with too much inequality," he added.
While the Andean country has long been held up as an
economic model in Latin America, it has the highest income
inequality among OECD countries and the rate has barely fallen
since 1990, according to a report by the body last year.
Chileans have staged massive protests for over a year to
push for education reform, oppose plans for hydroelectric power
plants in pristine Patagonia and demand more autonomy for the
centralized country's regions.
Congress has until the end of November approve or reject the
bill.