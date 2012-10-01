WRAPUP 1-Chile looks to increase 2013 spending bill by 4.8 pct

* 2013 budget bill puts spending at around $63 bln
* President warns higher spending would hurt growth
* Budget bill contemplates debt issue of up to $6.3 bln
SANTIAGO, Oct 1 The Chilean government's
education-focused 2013 budget bill proposes a 4.8 percent
increase in public spending to around $63 billion, a record
high, finance minister Felipe Larrain said on Monday.
Conservative president Sebastian Pinera unveiled the bill on
Sunday.
"If we let public spending grow more than (around 5
percent)... We're going to have galloping inflation, the
exchange rate is going to deteriorate further and we're going to
lose growth capacity," billionaire Pinera told local Radio
Agricultura earlier on Monday, warning Chile should take note of
the crisis gripping the euro zone and protect its own brisk
economic growth.
The budget bill contemplates a structural fiscal deficit
equal to 1.0 percent of gross domestic product, an effective
deficit equal to 0.7 percent of GDP and up to $6.3 billion in
local and international debt issues, the bill showed.
"Regarding issuing debt, this is left open so it can be done
locally or abroad," Larrain said. "Traditionally we give
ourselves room for debt issues ... in some cases what we're
doing is using new instruments."
Chile last month filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission with plans to register up to $1.7 billion in debt
securities and warrants, heightening expectations that the
sovereign may come to the market sometime this
year.
The economy of Chile, the world's largest copper producer,
is seen expanding around 4.7 percent this year, boosted by its
lynchpin mining industry, robust domestic demand and its
forestry, salmon and wine exports.
"Chile stands out in the economic field," Pinera said in the
radio interview. "We know we still have a long way to go...
Chile continues to be a country with too much inequality," he
added.
While the Andean country has long been held up as an
economic model in Latin America, it has the highest income
inequality among OECD countries and the rate has barely fallen
since 1990, according to a report by the organization last year.
Chileans have staged massive protests for over a year to
push for education reform, oppose plans for hydroelectric power
plants in pristine Patagonia and demand more autonomy for the
centralized country's regions.
Pinera is under pressure to increase spending after more
than a year of massive marches over what protesters charge is a
stratified and costly education system.
Just over a fifth of public spending in 2013 will be
earmarked for education spending, according to the budget bill.
The move is set to fall short in the eyes of many student
groups, which are seeking a massive revamp of the system
including free education for all.
Congress has until the end of November to approve or reject
the bill.