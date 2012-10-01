WRAPUP 1-Chile looks to increase 2013 spending bill by 4.8 pct

* 2013 budget bill puts spending at around $63 bln * President warns higher spending would hurt growth * Budget bill contemplates debt issue of up to $6.3 bln SANTIAGO, Oct 1 The Chilean government's education-focused 2013 budget bill proposes a 4.8 percent increase in public spending to around $63 billion, a record high, finance minister Felipe Larrain said on Monday. Conservative president Sebastian Pinera unveiled the bill on Sunday. "If we let public spending grow more than (around 5 percent)... We're going to have galloping inflation, the exchange rate is going to deteriorate further and we're going to lose growth capacity," billionaire Pinera told local Radio Agricultura earlier on Monday, warning Chile should take note of the crisis gripping the euro zone and protect its own brisk economic growth. The budget bill contemplates a structural fiscal deficit equal to 1.0 percent of gross domestic product, an effective deficit equal to 0.7 percent of GDP and up to $6.3 billion in local and international debt issues, the bill showed. "Regarding issuing debt, this is left open so it can be done locally or abroad," Larrain said. "Traditionally we give ourselves room for debt issues ... in some cases what we're doing is using new instruments." Chile last month filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with plans to register up to $1.7 billion in debt securities and warrants, heightening expectations that the sovereign may come to the market sometime this year. The economy of Chile, the world's largest copper producer, is seen expanding around 4.7 percent this year, boosted by its lynchpin mining industry, robust domestic demand and its forestry, salmon and wine exports. "Chile stands out in the economic field," Pinera said in the radio interview. "We know we still have a long way to go... Chile continues to be a country with too much inequality," he added. While the Andean country has long been held up as an economic model in Latin America, it has the highest income inequality among OECD countries and the rate has barely fallen since 1990, according to a report by the organization last year. Chileans have staged massive protests for over a year to push for education reform, oppose plans for hydroelectric power plants in pristine Patagonia and demand more autonomy for the centralized country's regions. Pinera is under pressure to increase spending after more than a year of massive marches over what protesters charge is a stratified and costly education system. Just over a fifth of public spending in 2013 will be earmarked for education spending, according to the budget bill. The move is set to fall short in the eyes of many student groups, which are seeking a massive revamp of the system including free education for all. Congress has until the end of November to approve or reject the bill.