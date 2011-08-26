Teen shot in Chile anti-Pinera protest dies-police

SANTIAGO Aug 26 A Chilean teenager died early on Friday after being shot in the chest during massive protests in the capital Santiago against President Sebastian Pinera a day earlier, police said.

Local media said the 14-year-old boy was shot near a police barricade. Protesters battled police in the capital on Thursday, the second day of a two-day strike against unpopular Pinera that was marked by sporadic looting.

Led by students demanding free education, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent months to call for greater distribution of the income of a copper price boom in the world's top producer of the metal. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Simon Gardner)