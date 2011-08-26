Teen shot in Chile anti-Pinera protest dies-police

SANTIAGO Aug 26 A Chilean teenager died early
on Friday after being shot in the chest during massive protests
in the capital Santiago against President Sebastian Pinera a
day earlier, police said.
Local media said the 14-year-old boy was shot near a police
barricade. Protesters battled police in the capital on
Thursday, the second day of a two-day strike against unpopular
Pinera that was marked by sporadic looting.
Led by students demanding free education, hundreds of
thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent months
to call for greater distribution of the income of a copper
price boom in the world's top producer of the metal.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Alexandra Ulmer; Writing
by Simon Gardner)