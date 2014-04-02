版本:
Chile Codelco says no reports of damage so far following quake

SANTIAGO, April 1 Chile state miner Codelco said it did not have any reports of damage to its mines for the time being following Tuesday's significant quake in the North of the Andean country

The world's No. 1 copper producer said the quake was 'fairly far' from its copper operations.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
