UPDATE 3-Codelco, Antofagasta halt copper mines in Chile after quake

SANTIAGO, Sept 16 Codelco and
Antofagasta PLC suspended operations at two major
copper mines in Chile, the world's top producer of the metal,
after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast on Wednesday,
threatening over 600,000 tonnes of annual capacity.
Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange rose to
two-month highs in early Asian trading as worries about supply
disruptions offset lingering concerns over demand from China,
the world's No. 1 consumer, amid copper's longest rout in
years.
State copper miner Codelco halted open-pit operations at its
large Andina mine and evacuated workers at its smaller Las
Ventanas refining and smelting division, as well as at the two
northern ports of Mejillones and Barquito, as a precautionary
measure. Andina produced 232,000 tonnes of copper last year.
Antofagasta said it had temporarily closed its flagship Los
Pelambres mine, which produced over 400,000 tonnes of copper in
2014, and would wait until daybreak to assess the damage. There
were no initial reports of damage to personnel or equipment.
Other producers in the region Anglo American PLC and
BHP Billiton, said they were unscathed after the
magnitude 8.3 earthquake hit off the coast, shaking buildings in
the capital city of Santiago and generating a tsunami warning
for Chile and Peru.
The quake is the latest natural catastrophe to roil mining
in the resource-rich South American nation, which accounts for a
third of global copper output.
Heavy rains caused flooding and shut many mines in the north
of the country in April.
Codelco has also been hit by repeated strikes by contract
workers this year. Last week, it was forced to temporarily halt
the concentrator at its massive Chuquicamata mine for security
reasons after workers tried to take over the unit.
Analysts previously estimated that between about 1 million
and 1.5 million tonnes of annualized global mine supply has been
lost due to flooding, droughts, power shortages and low ore
grades from Chile to Zambia this year. That is about 5 percent
of global annual consumption.
"Anything that has potential to restrict supply will have
more of an effect on the price when things pick up," said
Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Sydney's Ayers
Alliance.
A planned expansion at Andina is one of the key pillars of
Codelco's plan to boost production as ore grades decline at its
older mines.
Antofagasta's Los Pelambres has been affected by water
shortages and local protesters who have blocked mine access.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Anthony Esposito in Santiago,
Chile and Melanie Burton in Sydney; Writing by Josephine Mason
in New York; Editing by Richard Lough and Ken Wills)