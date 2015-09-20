Copper in Caserones warehouse in Chile safe after tsunami -company

SANTIAGO, Sept 20 The tsunami that hit the Chilean port of Coquimbo after Wednesday's earthquake did not damage the copper concentrate in JX Nippon Mining & Metals' Caserones warehouse despite minor flooding, the company said.

"The warehouse received minor damage and the entry of water without affecting the integrity of the installation or putting at risk the 2,315 tonnes of copper concentrate stored inside," the company's local unit said in a statement on Sunday.

The 8.3-magnitude quake struck the center of Chile late on Wednesday, leaving 13 dead and triggering huge waves that pounded Coquimbo and other coastal areas. The government has declared the port under emergency.

The Caserones mine started commercial operations in 2014 and produced 18,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in the first half of 2015.

JX Nippon Mining & Metals is a unit of Japan's JX Holdings Inc.

Other copper mines in Chile, the world's top producer, have said the quake did not seriously their installations. (Reporting By Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)