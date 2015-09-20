Copper in Caserones warehouse in Chile safe after tsunami -company

SANTIAGO, Sept 20 The tsunami that hit the
Chilean port of Coquimbo after Wednesday's earthquake did not
damage the copper concentrate in JX Nippon Mining & Metals'
Caserones warehouse despite minor flooding, the company said.
"The warehouse received minor damage and the entry of water
without affecting the integrity of the installation or putting
at risk the 2,315 tonnes of copper concentrate stored inside,"
the company's local unit said in a statement on Sunday.
The 8.3-magnitude quake struck the center of Chile late on
Wednesday, leaving 13 dead and triggering huge waves that
pounded Coquimbo and other coastal areas. The government has
declared the port under emergency.
The Caserones mine started commercial operations in 2014 and
produced 18,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in the first half
of 2015.
JX Nippon Mining & Metals is a unit of Japan's JX Holdings
Inc.
Other copper mines in Chile, the world's top producer, have
said the quake did not seriously their installations.
(Reporting By Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis)