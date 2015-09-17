UPDATE 6-Chileans pick through debris after powerful quake; 11 dead

* Powerful waves pummeled coast after quake
* Eleven killed, 1 million evacuated
* Copper prices dip after gaining on supply worries
(Adds quote from president, government estimate of homes
damaged)
By Felipe Iturrieta
TONGOY, Chile, Sept 17 Residents sifted through
rubble on Thursday and saved what they could from homes
destroyed by a magnitude 8.3 earthquake in central Chile that
killed 11 people, forced 1 million from their homes and sent
giant waves crashing into coastal areas.
Aftershocks shook the South American country following
Wednesday's quake, the strongest in the world this year and the
biggest to hit Chile since 2010. But some residents expressed
relief that the destruction had not been greater.
The northern port city of Coquimbo, where waves of up to 4.5
meters (15 feet) slammed into the shore, was declared an
emergency area by the government. The move gives the government
a wide range of special powers. It was aimed at speeding aid to
the city and allowed soldiers to patrol the streets to ensure
security and prevent looting.
Large fishing boats had washed up onto the streets Coquimbo.
Others vessels splintered, littering the bay with debris.
"We lost it all. It was horrible," said 79-year-old Hilda
Zambra, whose home in Tongoy, a beach town some 40 km (25 miles)
south of Coquimbo, was destroyed by surging waters.
"I don't know how I got out of there," she said as a
shipment of Red Cross aid arrived in the normally quiet tourist
destination and soldiers helped clear streets of debris. "It was
dark. I jumped into some stranger's pickup truck. We left with
what we had on our backs."
The homes of 610 people were so damaged that they were
unable to return by late Thursday afternoon, according to
government data. Some 179 homes were destroyed, 87,600 remained
without electricity and 9,000 without clean water.
The government had ordered evacuations from coastal areas
after the earthquake hit, seeking to avoid a repeat of a quake
disaster in 2010 when authorities were slow to warn of a tsunami
and hundreds were killed.
"We want to thank people for their cooperation, which
allowed for a death toll that while unfortunate was not very
high considering the strength of the earthquake," President
Michelle Bachelet told reporters.
The latest quake also knocked out power in the worst hit
areas of central Chile, although most buildings, roads and ports
held up well. The quake was felt as far away as Buenos Aires in
Argentina.
Bachelet, who said her government "learned a series of
lessons" from previous disasters, began a tour of damaged areas
in the town of La Serena, near Coquimbo.
Chile is the world's top copper producer and operations were
suspended at two big copper mines as a precaution, sending
prices on the London Metal Exchange to two-month highs
in early Asian trading on concern over disruptions to supplies.
Prices later dipped as concerns about long-term disruption
subsided.
State copper miner Codelco said on Thursday
morning it had restarted operations at its open-pit Andina mine
and its Ventanas smelter.
London-listed Antofagasta Plc said it was
inspecting installations at its flagship Los Pelambres copper
mine and expected to gradually resume operations during the
afternoon. Los Pelambres is the closest major mine to the quake
epicenter.
Chile's state oil company ENAP also reported that
its two oil refineries were operating normally after earlier
disruptions and that fuel stocks were safe.
CLEARING RUBBLE
Tsunami alerts were issued after Wednesday's quake across
the Pacific, from parts of California to Japan and French
Polynesia, although waves were generally expected to be small.
In Chile, the tsunami warning was lifted on Thursday morning.
One port used for exporting copper and other natural
resources was completely shut down on Thursday and three others
closed for smaller vessels, suggesting trade flows might be
interrupted.
In Illapel, some businesses began opening and heavy
machinery moved in to start clearing up the rubble.
Quake-prone Chile has strict building regulations so newer
buildings are able to withstand even strong quakes. Many homes
in Illapel and surrounding areas are simple, adobe houses and
are more prone to damage.
A makeshift altar was erected in Illapel where a 26-year-old
woman was killed by a wall that collapsed when the quake hit.
Chile is due to celebrate its national holiday on Friday,
but some roads between Santiago and the north remained cut off.
The quake was the latest natural disaster to roil mining in
Chile, which accounts for a third of global copper output.
Northern Chile was hit by severe floods earlier this year, while
a volcanic eruption caused problems for residents in the south.
Chile runs along a highly seismic and volcanic zone where
tectonic plates meet and often experiences earthquakes. In 2014,
an 8.2-magnitude quake struck near the northern city of Iquique.
In 2010, an 8.8-magnitude earthquake in central-southern Chile
triggered a massive tsunami, and more than 500 people were
killed.
In the hours after that quake, President Bachelet and her
government misjudged the extent of damage and declined offers of
international aid, delaying the flow of assistance to disaster
areas.
Bachelet's government was also slow to prevent looting after
the quake. Its failings hit her high approval ratings at the end
of her presidential term, although she remained popular and was
elected again in 2013.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
More stories on Chile's earthquake:
Map of the quake region: link.reuters.com/zem65w
FACTBOX-Status of Chile's copper mines
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
(Additional reporting by Anthony Esposito, Hugh Bronstein,
Antonio de la Jara and Fabian Cambero in Santiago, and Eric
Onstad in London; Writing by Richard Lough and Sarah Marsh;
Editing by Kieran Murray, Frances Kerry and Lisa Shumaker)