Chile Quinenco holders OK $570 mln capital incease

SANTIAGO Oct 6 Shareholders of Chile's Luksic
family group holding company Quinenco QNN.SN approved on
Thursday a capital increase of around $570 million to raise
financing for shipping company Vapores VAP.SN and other
projects.
The approval comes a day after shareholders in Vapores
voted in favor of a $1.2 billion capital increase to shore up
finances of the Chile-based firm. In early September, when it
announced plans for the increase, Vapores said Quinenco would
finance $1 billion of the capital hike.[ID:nN1E79410L]
Quinenco said early last month it planned to buy all of
fuel company Terpel's operations in Chile for around $320
million. [ID:nN1E7811QT]
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)