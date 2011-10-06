Chile Quinenco holders OK $570 mln capital incease

SANTIAGO Oct 6 Shareholders of Chile's Luksic family group holding company Quinenco QNN.SN approved on Thursday a capital increase of around $570 million to raise financing for shipping company Vapores VAP.SN and other projects.

The approval comes a day after shareholders in Vapores voted in favor of a $1.2 billion capital increase to shore up finances of the Chile-based firm. In early September, when it announced plans for the increase, Vapores said Quinenco would finance $1 billion of the capital hike.[ID:nN1E79410L]

Quinenco said early last month it planned to buy all of fuel company Terpel's operations in Chile for around $320 million. [ID:nN1E7811QT] (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)