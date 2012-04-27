UPDATE 1-Court nixes Quinenco bid for Terpel Chile assets

SANTIAGO, April 27 Chile's antitrust regulator,
TDLC, said on Friday it rejected a bid by Quinenco SA -
the holding company controlled by the Luksic family - to buy
local assets owned by fuel company Terpel, citing the risk of
higher prices due to lack of competition.
Quinenco, which controls Enex, Chile's No. 2 gasoline
distributor, said last year it planned to buy all of Terpel's
assets in Chile for around $320 million.
"The operation ... risks increasing prices due to lower
competition and coordinated behavior," the watchdog said in a
statement. "The tribunal considers it beneficial to competition
that, in this oligopolistic industry ... the highest possible
number of independent, rival companies be maintained."
Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec had said it
would sell Terpel's operations in Chile after buying the
Colombian company in December. Terpel's operations in Chile
include 200 gas stations and 97 convenience stores, according to
Quinenco.
The TDLC regulator added that Copec was still obliged to
sell its local Terpel assets.
The Luksic family also has an indirect stake in Banco de
Chile, the country's No. 2 bank, and is involved in
copper manufacturing through Madeco SA and in mining
via Antofagasta Minerals.
The regulator ordered two local pharmacies in January to pay
record fines of about $19 million each for fixing the prices of
more than 200 drugs. It also imposed 11 mitigation measures on
LAN Airlines SA's takeover of TAM SA
to create one of the world's largest carriers.
Quinenco shares were trading 1.42 percent higher on Friday
afternoon, while the shares in Copec were 0.51 percent down.
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index was broadly flat,
trading 0.07 percent higher.