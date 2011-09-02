UPDATE 1-Quinenco to pay $320 mln for Terpel Chile ops

* Luksic family group says to pay $320 mln for operations
SANTIAGO, Sept 2 Quinenco QNN.SN, the holding
company controlled by the Luksic family, said on Friday it
plans to buy all of fuel company Terpel's operations in Chile
for around $320 million.
Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN had said it
would sell Terpel's operations in Chile after having bought the
Colombian company in December.
Copec would gain $28 million before taxes, based on current
worth, the industrial group said in a statement to Chile's
regulating body.
The purchase still hinges on approval from Chile's
antitrust regulator, TDLC, as Quinenco is already present in
the Chilean fuel business through its holdings in Enex and
Shell, according to a Quinenco statement.
"For Quinenco this is a very interesting investment that
would allow us to increase our competitiveness in a business
we've already been present in the last few months," CEO
Francisco Perez Mackenna said in the statement.
Terpel's operations in Chile include 200 gas stations and
97 convenience stores, according to Quinenco.
Guillermo Luksic, who is one of the three brothers running
the family's holding group, said in April the group was
participating in the purchase of Terpel's fuel business in
Chile. [ID:nSGO002166]
The Luksic family has an indirect stake in Banco de Chile
CHI.SN, the country's No. 2 bank. It is also involved in
copper manufacturing through Madeco SA MAD.SN and in mining
via Antofagasta Minerals (ANTO.L).
The Luksic group knocked down a report last month that it
was planning to buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L) assets in
Argentina. [ID:nN1E77E15B]
Terpel entered the Chilean fuel business in 2007 when it
bought Repsol YPF's operations, according to a statement from
the Colombian company.
Copec is one of the top-weighted stocks in Santiago's
blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA and is among the world's
five largest wood pulp exporters. It also has fuel distribution
and fishing divisions.
The deal was announced after the IPSA index closed on
Friday, losing 1.33 percent, with Quinenco closing down 0.80
percent and Copec dropping 0.92 percent.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Moises Avila and Antonio de la
Jara. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)