Chile retailer SMU buys Supermercados del Sur

SANTIAGO, Sept 18 Chile's Grupo SMU, owner of
the country's No. 3 supermarket chain, said on Sunday it had
bought store chain Supermercados del Sur to increase its
business in a fiercely competitive retail field.
SMU told Chile's market regulator it would absorb
Supermercados del Sur via a takeover in a deal that also
includes a capital injection worth $215 million.
The companies did not disclose details of the overall value
of the deal.
SMU, led by Chilean businessman Alvaro Saieh, also said it
had suspended plans to register its shares with the local
regulator, which had been aimed at an eventual market listing.
Shareholders led by Saieh will hold an 81.3 percent stake in
the newly merged company, it said.
SMU competes with Wal-Mart (WMT.N) and Cencosud CEN.SN in
Chile's supermarket sector.
