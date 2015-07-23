FEATURE-Addicted to antibiotics, Chile's salmon flops at Costco, grocers

| SANTIAGO, July 23
SANTIAGO, July 23 Chile's salmon farmers are
using record levels of antibiotics to treat a virulent and
pervasive bacteria, driving away some U.S. retailers including
Costco Wholesale Corp, which is turning to
antibiotic-free Norwegian salmon.
The coastal waters of Chile, the world's second-largest
producer of salmon, are awash with a bacteria known as SRS, or
Piscirickettsiosis. The bacteria causes lesions and hemorrhaging
in infected fish, and swells their kidneys and spleens,
eventually killing them.
Unable to develop an effective vaccine, Chilean farmers have
been forced to increase antibiotic use. In 2014, the industry
produced around 895,000 tonnes of fish and used 563,200
kilograms (1.2 million pounds) of antibiotics, according to
government and industry data. Antibiotic use had risen 25
percent from 2013.
In contrast, Norway, the world's largest salmon producer,
produced around 1.3 million tonnes of fish and used 972 kilos of
antibiotics in 2013. (Figures for last year were not immediately
available)
Chilean officials say their salmon is safe and the
antibiotics have been approved by U.S. food and drug regulators.
Still, amid growing concerns in the U.S. food industry that
heavy use of antibiotics in animals can spawn drug-resistant
superbugs and endanger human health, Costco told Reuters in
April that it would reduce imports of Chilean salmon.
"The whole industry is starting to shift," said Jeff Lyons,
who oversees fresh foods at Costco, the No. 3 U.S. retailer.
"If I was to ask you your biggest concern on produce, you
might say pesticides. When we ask people in protein, generally
it's going to be hormones or antibiotics."
Costco used to buy 90 percent of the 600,000 pounds of
salmon fillet it needs per week from Chile, accounting for about
8.5 percent of Chilean salmon exports to the United States.
Costco said it intends to buy 60 percent of its salmon from
Norway, cutting Chilean imports to 40 percent.
A former executive at a Chilean salmon producer said
Costco's move could hurt the local industry's reputation and
spur other retailers to follow suit.
In recent years, U.S. grocery chains Whole Foods Market Inc
and Trader Joe's have gradually phased out Chilean farm
salmon in favor of antibiotic-free fish caught in the wild.
"This is the beginning of a change in seafood," said Tobias
Aguirre, the executive director of FishWise, a seafood
consultancy that works with retailers such as Safeway
and Target Corp. Target has also eliminated farmed
salmon from its shelves.
"Other retailers will look at their lead and try to better
understand why Costco made this move, and I think they will
follow," Aguirre said.
CHILE VS NORWAY
To be sure, not every salmon buyer is that worried about
antibiotics. Chile exported $4.4 billion worth of salmon in
2014, up 24 percent from the previous year, according to
industry group SalmonChile.
For some buyers, costs are paramount. Brazil's biggest
retailer, GPA SA, which buys some 3.6 million
kilograms of Chilean salmon per year, said demand for
antibiotic-free fish in the South American giant is small, and
the high cost of importing from Norway is a deterrent.
"The greatest demand in the Brazilian market is for fresh
salmon, purchased, for now, from Chile mainly due to logistics,"
GPA said in an email.
Chilean salmon producers said there is no reason for
consumers to worry. Farmers do not administer antibiotics for
months before harvesting the fish, so any traces of the drugs
that remain in the salmon when it reaches consumers are within
tolerance levels, they said.
"The final product consumers eat has no antibiotics," said
Ricardo Garcia, chief executive of salmon producer Camanchaca
, which reported nearly $500 million in sales last year.
"This is only something given to sick fish so they don't
die. It's not something preventive," he said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement
that inspections of Chilean salmon have not found unapproved
drug residues this fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1, and "any
article of food that appears to be adulterated or misbranded at
importation is refused admission" into the country.
GOVERNMENT RECOGNIZES PROBLEM
In recent months, the U.S. food industry has taken an
increasingly tough stance against antibiotics due to concerns
that overuse may diminish their effectiveness in fighting
disease in humans. Wal-Mart Stores Inc, for instance, is
pressing meat, seafood, dairy and egg suppliers to reduce their
use of antibiotics.
Speaking in general terms, the FDA said it has "concerns
about the improper use of medically important antibiotics in
food products derived from animals, as this practice is one
factor that can contribute to antimicrobial resistance in
humans."
Antibiotic-resistant strains of the SRS bacteria have
emerged in Chile's salmon farms, according to a November 2014
study on the government's National Fisheries website.
"The bacteria will respond for a few years to the
antibiotics treatment but afterward will become stronger and
resistant," said Alex Munoz, vice president for South America at
the Oceana environmental group in Chile.
Salmon producers in Chile say they are aware they should
reduce their dependence on antibiotics, but they do not expect a
significant change since efforts to find an SRS vaccine have so
far been unsuccessful.
In Norway, intensive research has produced vaccines against
most bacterial infections found in salmon farms.
"We're faced with a reality in Chile, unlike Norway, where
we haven't developed vaccines for the Chilean market, leading us
to often correct things with the use of antibiotics," said
Gerardo Balbontin, chief executive of Blumar, which
exports a tenth of its salmon production to Costco.
The government acknowledges it has a problem on its hands.
"The use of antibiotics is an issue for us," said Eugenio
Zamorano, head of Chile's aquaculture department. "All companies
(in Chile) use antibiotics to a lesser or greater extent."
As well as working towards finding a vaccine, Zamorano said
"genetic improvements" in salmon could be part of the solution.
