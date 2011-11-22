版本:
Santander Chile shares sink after stake sale news

SANTIAGO Nov 22 Shares of Chile's largest private bank, Santander Chile STG.SN(SAN.N), fell sharply in early Tuesday trading after parent Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) said it would sell a 7.8 percent stake in the unit to meet capital requirement regulations.

Spain's Santander aims to boost its core capital to 10 percent by June 30, Santander Chile said in a statement issued in New York overnight. Chilean media estimated the stake sale could raise just over $1 billion.

