Chile retailer SMU to seek shareholder OK for $500 mln cap hike

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
SANTIAGO, July 11 Chilean retailer SMU will seek shareholder approval for a $500 million capital increase, with shares to be issued on the local and/or foreign markets, the company said in a statement to the regulator on Thursday.
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value