版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 12日 星期五 02:17 BJT

Chile retailer SMU to seek shareholder OK for $500 mln cap hike

SANTIAGO, July 11 Chilean retailer SMU will seek shareholder approval for a $500 million capital increase, with shares to be issued on the local and/or foreign markets, the company said in a statement to the regulator on Thursday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐