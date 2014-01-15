版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 1月 15日 星期三 21:29 BJT

Chile copper output to top 6 million tonnes this year -SONAMI group

SANTIAGO Jan 15 Chile's copper output is seen rising to top 6 million tonnes this year, boosted by higher production at privately held mines, the influential SONAMI mining association said on Wednesday.

The world's top copper producer mined roughly 5.77 million tonnes of the metal last year, SONAMI estimated.

Recoveries at the massive Escondida mine, run by global miner BHP Billiton, and the Collahuasi mine, a partnership between Glencore Xstrata Plc and Anglo American Plc, have boosted Chile's mining industry in the past months.
