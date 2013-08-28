Chile fertilizer company SQM posts 2nd qtr profit tumble, cuts capex

SANTIAGO Aug 28 SQM , the
Chilean fertilizer, iodine and lithium producer, reported
sharply lower quarterly profit on weakness in many of its
operations, and said it was scaling back 2013 capital
expenditures.
SQM's second-quarter net profit slid 44.1 percent from a
year ago to $107.4 million, the company said late Tuesday night.
SQM, which had under 3 percent of global potassium chloride
sales in 2012, is bracing for lower prices for the key crop
nutrient after the dismantling of one of the world's two big
potash cartels.
The $20-billion global potash market was rocked in July,
when Russia's Uralkali quit the Belarusian
Potash Co (BPC), a move that could cut the global potash price
to below $300 per tonne in the second half of 2013.
Since the announcement, SQM's shares have shed about 30
percent.
SQM said it was reducing planned capital expenditures for
this year to roughly $400 million from a previous $500 million
estimate. The company added that it anticipated 2014 spending
would be "significantly below" this year's level.