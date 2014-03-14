Chile's SQM scales back investment amid lower prices

SANTIAGO, March 14 Chilean fertilizer group SQM
is cutting back on its investments this year amid falling world
prices for potassium chloride and iodine.
SQM, which is also the world's biggest lithium
producer, said it would spend about $150 million dollars this
year, down from around $372 million in 2013.
"After intense investment during the past 5 years,
investment is expected to decrease in 2014," the company said in
a presentation.
Like other potash producers, the group was hit hard in 2013
by a decline in the price of the fertilizer ingredient after
Russia's Uralkali quit a key alliance.
It was also shaken up by accusations from the local
securities regulator that its chairman, Julio Ponce - the former
son-in-law of late dictator Augusto Pinochet - and other
executives and traders had bought shares below market prices and
then resold them at above-market prices.