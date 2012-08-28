TABLE-Chile SQM Q2 net profit rises 45.4 pct

BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
SANTIAGO, Aug 28 Financial results for Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM) for the second quarter, as released in a statement on Tuesday. (In millions of dollars unless otherwise stated). Apr-June 2012 Apr-June 2011 Net profit 192.208 132.221 Revenue 683.330 551.665 EPS (dollars) 0.73 0.50
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.