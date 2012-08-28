版本:
TABLE-Chile SQM Q2 net profit rises 45.4 pct

SANTIAGO, Aug 28 Financial results for Chilean
fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM)
   for the second quarter, as
released in a statement on Tuesday. (In millions of dollars
unless otherwise stated).    
      
                  Apr-June 2012       Apr-June 2011   
Net profit            192.208            132.221  
Revenue               683.330            551.665  
EPS (dollars)          0.73               0.50

