版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 6日 星期三 05:54 BJT

Chile SQM says 2012 net profit up 19 percent y/y

SANTIAGO, March 5 Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer SQM's 2012 net profit percent jumped 19 percent to $649.167 million as revenue rose, the company said in a statement to the regulator on Tuesday.

SQM has said it will invest about $500 million this year to boost its output capacity.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐