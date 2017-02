Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.31 percent lower after investors booked profits, especially in local power companies, despite strong corporate earnings abroad that boosted overseas markets.

Chile's largest power generator Endesa fell 1.93 percent, while its parent company, diversified energy company Enersis, shed 3.20 percent. Rival Colbun slipped 0.65 percent, according to the Santiago stock exchange's website.