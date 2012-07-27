版本:
中国
2012年 7月 28日 星期六 04:12 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks up on ECB optimism, energy weighs

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended a preliminary 0.42 percent higher, breaking a six-day losing streak, as global stocks rallied on expectations the European Central Bank will tackle high borrowing costs hitting Spain and Italy.

The IPSA, however, was held back from further gains as shares in heavily weighted, Chile-based regional energy company Enersis dropped 3.59 percent and power generator Endesa , which is controlled by Enersis, fell 2.8 percent.

Shares in both companies have taken a big hit on investor concerns about Enersis' planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion, the largest in the Andean country's history.

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐