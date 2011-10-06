Chile stocks soar with bourses on ECB bank moves

SANTIAGO Oct 6 Chilean stocks soared to close up 5 percent on Thursday, bouncing back with global bourses after the European Central Bank renewed offers to help ailing banks in the euro zone.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA ended a preliminary 5.03 percent stronger, its biggest daily percentage jump since Aug. 9.

The index was boosted by shares in LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N), which ended up 4.36 percent, extending Wednesday's rebound after a sharp slide in recent sessions.

Shares in industrial conglomerate and bourse-heavyweight Copec COP.SN ended 7.54 stronger while shares in steelmaker CAP CAP.SN closed up 7.38 percent.