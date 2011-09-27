版本:
Chile stocks jump on world bourses, commods shares

SANTIAGO, Sept 27 Chile stocks soared to close nearly 3 percent firmer on Tuesday, boosted by global bourses that surged on rising hopes that European leaders will beef up the euro zone's rescue fund and boosted by local commodity shares.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA ended a preliminary 2.97 percent firmer, boosted by shares in the commodities sector, with forestry group CMPC CAR.SN closing up 5.44 percent and fertilizer producer Soquimich SQM_pb.SN SQMa.SN (SQM.N), closing up 5.63 percent.

