Chile stocks sink to near 2-yr low on bourses, LAN

SANTIAGO Oct 4 Chilean stocks sank in Tuesday trade to close at their lowest level in nearly two years, dragged down by falling global bourses and a sharp slide in shares of airline LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N).

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA fell a preliminary 4.34 percent to its lowest level since December 2009, as LAN shares lost 4.08 percent.

The airline announced on Tuesday it appealed to Chile's top court some conditions imposed on its takeover of Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SA. The move came after a smaller rival, PAL, launched its own appeal with the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking to block the planned takeover. For details, see [ID:nSAG003092]