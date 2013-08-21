版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 21日 星期三 22:15 BJT

Chile stocks drop to near 2-year intraday low, LATAM weighs

SANTIAGO Aug 21 Chilean stocks dropped to a near two-year intraday low on Wednesday morning, pressured by slipping shares in LATAM Airlines a day after Latin America's largest carrier posted a steeper-than-expected quarterly loss.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index was down 0.73 percent at about 3660.44 points in early trade, its weakest intraday level since October 2011.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐