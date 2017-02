Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index fell a preliminary 1.72 percent, its biggest one-day drop in six months, as investors booked profits and remained cautious over the euro zone's ongoing debt crisis. Among decliners, retail holding giant Cencosud lost 2.60 percent, shipper Vapores fell 2.85 percent and industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec slipped 1.44 percent.