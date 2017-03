Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.94 percent higher, on rising energy shares as recent rains augur increased hydroelectric power generation and decreasing costs in power-strapped Chile.

The nation's largest power generator Endesa gained 2.45 percent, while its parent company, energy holding company Enersis, increased 1.31 percent. Rival Colbun climbed 2.48 percent.