Chile stocks jump after US payrolls data

SANTIAGO Oct 6 Chilean stocks jumped in Friday trade, extending gains after they closed up 5 percent on Thursday, as data that on Friday showed U.S. employment grew more than expected in September boosted the Chilean index.

Investors also snapped up shares deemed bargains after Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA shed near 10 percent in September.

The IPSA was trading up 1.50 percent, boosted by shares in industrial conglomerate and bourse-heavyweight Copec COP.SN, up 2.31 percent.