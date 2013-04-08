Key Chile copper unions to stage nationwide strike on Tuesday

METALS-Copper firms as dollar dips after strikes on Syria
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
SANTIAGO, April 8 Unions representing some 25,000 workers at world No.1 copper producer Codelco and private sector mining companies including BHP Billiton >BLT.L> said on Monday they will stage a nationwide 24-hour strike on Tuesday.
Leading copper producer Chile, which produces roughly a third of the world's red metal, is seen producing 5.58 million tonnes this year, or an average of around 15,000 tonnes per day.
Chile's November presidential elections are expected to galvanize labor action as unions seek to make their issues heard. (For our analysis, please see: )
