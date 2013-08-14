版本:
RPT-Chile Escondida mine workers begin strike

SANTIAGO Aug 14 Workers began a strike at world No. 1 copper mine, Chile's Escondida, on Wednesday over pay and working conditions.

The strike at the mine, majority owned by global miner BHP Billiton , began on Wednesday morning, without a specified end-time, union representative Marcelo Tapia said.
