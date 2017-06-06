Amazon eyes Patagonia data center as Chile expands fiber optic network

| SANTIAGO, June 6
SANTIAGO, June 6 Chile is looking at expanding
its undersea fiber optic network across the Pacific Ocean to
China and south to Patagonia, a project that has attracted
interest from international companies including Amazon, the
government said on Tuesday.
Chile, one of Latin America's most developed countries, is
relatively well connected in telecoms terms, but existing
networks will not suffice for the future, telecoms
undersecretary Rodrigo Ramirez said to journalists.
The domestic project will connect the settlements of remote
Patagonia as far south as Puerto Williams on the tip of Cape
Horn, and would be the world's most southerly such cable, the
telecoms ministry said. The contract to build it is to be
awarded in September and will be subsidized to the tune of 64
billion Chilean pesos ($96 million).
International companies had expressed an interest in the
growth of technology infrastructure in the region, including
Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google,
said Ramirez.
Amazon is expanding its cloud business internationally and
is keen to build more data centers. In March, the company signed
an understanding with Chile to help modernize the country's
government systems.
It has also expressed an interest in placing a data center
in Patagonia, ministry technical head Sebastian Beeche told
Reuters. Beeche added that President Michelle Bachelet would
discuss this with company representatives during a visit to
Seattle in the United States on Tuesday where Amazon has its
headquarters.
In South America, Amazon has data centers only in Brazil,
but is keen to expand into Chile, attracted by its relative
economic and political stability and the cooler climate, said
Beeche.
The company's cloud-computing business is the largest in the
world and accounts for a majority of its operating profit.
Adding more data centers is key so it can handle an influx of
new clients looking to host their data and computing in the
cloud.
Amazon did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
TRANSPACIFIC CABLES
Chile has also been talking with China about laying fiber
optic cable across the Pacific, a technically demanding
challenge, said Ramirez.
Such a cable would cost an estimated $550 million to $650
million and stretch for at least 20,000 kilometers (12,427
miles) across the southern Pacific, an area that to date is off
the international subsea fiber optic grid.
Three potential routes are being examined, the ministry
said. One would run from Chile's coast via New Zealand and
Australia, another further south via just New Zealand, and a
third via Tahiti. All could potentially link remote Easter
Island, which is governed by Chile.
The timing of construction of the trans-Pacific route and
the details of the bidding process have not yet been finalized,
but the government said it was hoping to make a decision this
year on the route and was in discussions with China, and also
with other South American countries that may benefit.
($1 = 668.3800 Chilean pesos)
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien in Santiago, Additional reporting
by Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio)