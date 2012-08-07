版本:
Chile posts $95 mln July trade deficit after big June surplus

SANTIAGO Aug 7 Chile posted a trade deficit of $95 million in July, a sharp reversal compared to a $1.036 billion surplus in June and a July 2011 surplus of $230 million, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Exports totaled about $6.118 billion in July, while imports were about $6.212 billion.

