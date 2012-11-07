Chile posts $70 mln trade surplus in October, first since June

MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Sycomore, Commerzbank, J. Safra Sarasin
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SANTIAGO Nov 7 Chile posted a trade surplus of $70 million in October, its first surplus since June, reversing from a $37 million deficit in September and an $843 million deficit in August, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The figure compares with an $895 million surplus in October 2011, according to revised central bank data.
Exports totaled about $7.315 billion in October, while imports were about $7.245 billion.
Chile's copper export revenue totaled $4.440 billion in October, up from a previously reported $3.523 billion in September, the central bank also reported on Wednesday.
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Hanlon - Announced a new agreement with Morningstar Inc for Morningstar's ByAllAccounts on Hanlon's Wealth Platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 revenue $4.7 million versus $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: