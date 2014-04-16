Vapores, Hapag-Lloyd ink binding agreement for business tie-up

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
SANTIAGO, April 16 Chilean shipper Compania SudAmericana de Vapores on Wednesday said it has signed a binding deal with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd to tie-up their businesses and create the world's fourth-largest container-shipping company.
The companies announced in January they had inked a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the deal. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON, April 19 Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surge of fund selling just before the close reversed gains and drove the metal to a 14-week low, traders said.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Shares of semiconductor equipment suppliers surged on Wednesday after quarterly earnings reports from Lam Research and ASML Holding suggested a recent wave of spending by chipmakers was far from over.