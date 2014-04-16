版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 17日 星期四 02:44 BJT

Vapores, Hapag-Lloyd ink binding agreement for business tie-up

SANTIAGO, April 16 Chilean shipper Compania SudAmericana de Vapores on Wednesday said it has signed a binding deal with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd to tie-up their businesses and create the world's fourth-largest container-shipping company.

The companies announced in January they had inked a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the deal. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐