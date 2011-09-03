版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 3日 星期六 08:31 BJT

Chile Vapores to raise $1.2 bln to counter losses

* Chilean shipping firm posts $525 H1 loss

* Firm aims to raise $1.2 bln in capital

SANTIAGO, Sept 2 Chilean shipping firm Vapores VAP.SN will seek to raise $1.2 billion to counter a business hit by lower shipping rates and higher oil prices, the company said on Friday.

Luksic family's holding group Quinenco QNN.SN will finance $1 billion of the capital hike, Maritima de Inversiones will finance $100 million and shareholders will finance the remaining $100 million, Vapores' statement said.

Vapores has also asked for $250 million in credit from Quinenco QNN.SN and $100 million from Maritima de Inversiones.

Vapores said in a statement it had lost $525 million in the first half of the year and expects "very significant" losses for 2011.

The capital increase will be submitted to shareholders at a meeting on October 5, Vapores said. The shipping firm already raised $430 million in July. [ID:nN1E7601XQ]

Vapores closed down 3.70 percent on Friday, before the announcement, outpacing Chile's benchmark IPSA stock index .IPSA, which fell 1.33 percent. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐