Chile's Vapores signs $347 mln loan deal to help buy ships

SANTIAGO Oct 1 Chilean shipper Compania Sud
Americana de Vapores said on Tuesday it agreed with a consortium
of banks to take on $347 million in loans to help pay for the
purchase of seven new ships.
Vapores, one of the oldest shipping firms in the
world, plans to pay for 60 percent of the purchase with the bank
loans and the remainder with $330 million in proceeds from its
recent equity financing.
The bank consortium was composed of The Export-Import Bank
of Korea, Korea Exchange Bank, Korea Development Bank
, Banco Santander-Chile, Citibank N.A.,
and Deutsche Bank A.G.
In April, Vapores said it wanted to raise $500 million via a
share offering to boost the company's fleet, repay debt and
advance development plans.. But with a falling
share price and weakening Chilean peso, it fell short of its
goal.
In recent years, Vapores has faced steep losses as it
grapples with lower shipping rates, high fuel prices and
expensive leases.
Under the stewardship of the Luksic family, Chile's richest,
Vapores spun off its SAAM storage and logistics unit
in 2012 as part of a plan to reverse those losses.
The Luksic family became Vapores' majority shareholders in
early 2012 when the company completed a $1.2 billion capital
increase.