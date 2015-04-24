UPDATE 1-Chile volcano prompts new evacuations, flights to Argentina cancelled

(Adds new evacuations, LATAM Airlines' with normal operations,
SANTIAGO, April 24 Chilean volcano Calbuco,
which erupted without warning on Wednesday, is still puffing out
ash and smoke on Friday, prompting new evacuations and leading
airlines to cancel flights to Argentine capital Buenos Aires,
some 1,400 kilometers east.
Calbuco, considered one of the most dangerous along Chile's
chain of around 2,000 volcanoes, erupted twice in 24 hours on
Wednesday and Thursday, sending up a spectacular 17
kilometer-high (11 miles) cloud and coating nearby towns in a
thick layer of grey ash.
Authorities have set up a 20 kilometer (12 mile) cordon
around Calbuco, which is located in the scenic Los Lagos region,
around 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) south of capital Santiago.
An increase in volcanic activity caused potentially deadly
lahars, a mix of water and rock fragments that flow down a
volcano's slopes and river valleys, prompting authorities to
evacuate an additional 2,000 people.
"This is a complex (volcanic) process that could last for
weeks," said Rodrigo Alvarez, head of Chile's mining and
geological service.
Television images showed residents in a town close to Lake
Chapo quickly driving down ash-laden streets away from the
smoldering volcano. Some houses and schools located close to the
volcano have collapsed under the weight of the ash.
The ash also presents a threat to air traffic, as particles
in the atmosphere can cause problems for planes.
With winds blowing the ash cloud north-east into neighboring
Argentina, Argentine air traffic was the worst affected by
Friday.
Delta Air Lines, Air France and American
Airlines suspended flights to the main international
airport at Ezeiza, near capital city Buenos Aires.
"They were canceled as a preventive measure, for fear that
after landing they might not be able to take off later," said a
spokesman for Argentina's National Civil Aeronautic
Administration. "We do not rule out the possibility that other
airlines might take the same decision."
In the southern Argentine tourist city of Bariloche, flights
were canceled for a second straight day, some roads were closed
and children were kept home from school.
In Chile, the ash cloud had reached as far as port city
Valparaiso, near Santiago. Delta and American Airlines cancelled
flights to the capital. Chile's flagship carrier LATAM Airlines
cancelled over 20 flights south on Wednesday and
Thursday, but has since resumed normal operations.
The ash cloud was unlikely to spread much further under
current conditions, said David Rothery, Professor of Planetary
Geosciences at Britain's Open University.
"Even a lengthy sustained ash eruption would be very
unlikely to produce enough ash to spread across the tropical
zone," he said. It was not in line to be as disruptive as the
eruption of Chile's Puyehue in 2011, which led to flights being
cancelled as far away as Australia, he added.
Most of the mines in top copper exporter Chile are located
in the north of the country, far from the volcano. Fears over
contamination of salmon farms in the south, however, hit the
shares of local producers on Friday.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien, Antonio de la Jara and Anthony
Esposito in Santiago; Additional reporting by Nicolas Misculin
in Buenos Aires; editing by Andrew Hay)