Glencore says some Chile ops affected by heavy rains

SANTIAGO, March 25 Mining firm Glencore plc said on Wednesday its operations in Chile had been partly affected by heavy rains that have drenched the north of the country.
"The recent heavy rains have affected power supply, which interrupted operations at Altonorte and Lomas Bayas. Plant operations are back to full operating capacity at Lomas Bayas," said Glencore in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
All other sites were currently operating normally, it said.
Miners including the world's top copper producer Codelco have suspended operations as rain in the usually arid north of Chile has caused rivers to break their banks and made roads impassable. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero)
