KGHM shuts Sierra Gorda copper ops in Chile due to heavy rain

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
March 26 Polish miner KHGM has shut its Sierra Gorda copper operations in northern Chile due to heavy rain and fog, but hopes to restart them soon, a company spokeswoman said.
"We hope that the weather conditions improve tomorrow and allow for the mine and plant at Sierra Gorda to restart and continue safe operations," spokeswoman Anna Osadczuk said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason in NEW YORK, writing by Melanie Burton in SYDNEY; Editing by Ed Davies)
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.