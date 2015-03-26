版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 08:00 BJT

KGHM shuts Sierra Gorda copper ops in Chile due to heavy rain

March 26 Polish miner KHGM has shut its Sierra Gorda copper operations in northern Chile due to heavy rain and fog, but hopes to restart them soon, a company spokeswoman said.

"We hope that the weather conditions improve tomorrow and allow for the mine and plant at Sierra Gorda to restart and continue safe operations," spokeswoman Anna Osadczuk said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason in NEW YORK, writing by Melanie Burton in SYDNEY; Editing by Ed Davies)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐