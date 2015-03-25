Codelco suspends all mining operations in north Chile due to rains

SANTIAGO, March 25 World number-one copper miner Codelco has suspended all mining operations in the north of Chile due to the state of roads and mine access following heavy rains in the area, the state-run firm told Reuters on Wednesday.

Codelco said mining operations at Chuquicamata, Ministro Hales, Radomiro Tomic, Gabriela Mistral, and Salvador had all been suspended.

The plants at Gabriela Mistral, Radomiro Tomic and Salvador were operating with mineral stocks, Codelco said, but was not able to say if the same applied to the other other two mines.

Unexpectedly heavy rains that began Tuesday have left thousands of people without power and drinking water in the normally arid regions of Coquimbo and Atacama. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)