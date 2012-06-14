UPDATE 1-Copper market tight, China demand strong-Xstrata

* Copper's fundamentals intact - Xstrata Copper CEO
* "Slight recovery" in U.S. economy - Sartain
* Markets pummeled by euro zone, China slowdown fears
By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, June 14 The copper market is tight and
demand from top metals consumer China is strong, the head of
Xstrata's copper unit Charlie Sartain said on Thursday,
as Europe's crisis and fears of a slowdown in the Asian giant
spook markets.
The global miner has not revised its investment plans due to
global financial volatility, which helped send copper prices
tumbling 11 percent in May, he said.
"Yes there's uncertainty, but fundamentals remain the same
for copper," Sartain told reporters in Santiago, after the
company presented its sustainability report. "There's still
strong demand for copper in China and we're seeing a slight
recovery in the U.S. economy."
China's May copper imports unexpectedly climbed 11.7
percent, data showed this week, an indication, according to
some, that demand could be stronger in the near term following
the recent price slump.
The miner expects its copper output to dip slightly in the
first half of the year, as the world's No. 3 copper mine
Collahuasi, in which it has a stake, battles declining ore
grades and freak weather, Sartain told Reuters in April.