ON THE MOVE: Chilton hires MSSB fixed-income team

Dec 6 Connecticut-based Chilton Investment Company hopes to bolster its high-grade bond offerings by hiring of a veteran fixed-income team from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the company said on Tuesday.

The team, led by Timothy Horan, will join Chilton's private client group in New York early next year and maintain their client accounts at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in sub-adviser roles at the firm.

"We have the equity capability, but we didn't have the fixed-income capability," Chairman Richard Chilton said in an interview.

In his new role, Horan will serve as chief investment officer of fixed income at Chilton and will work closely with Richard Chilton, who serves as chief investment officer of equities at the firm.

Joining Horan are Morgan Stanley Smith Barney fixed-income investment managers Debra Crovicz and William McNaught, along with fixed-income trader Nicholas Rafferty and Moody's Investors Service credit analyst Jessica Lamendola. The team will start on Jan. 3.

Horan, Crovicz and McNaught, who will be the primary portfolio managers, have worked together for more than a decade.

Chilton Private Clients is a subdivision of Stamford, Connecticut-based Chilton Investment Company, which has about $6.5 billion in assets under management. The private client business was created 18 months ago, along with Chilton Trust Management.

"Trust management has full and exclusive access to all of the products and investment opportunities offered by Chilton Private Clients," Chilton said.

The firm has about 20 employees between the Trust and Private Client operations, Chilton said, and plans to build out its fixed-income sector once the team gets started next year.