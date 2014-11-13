BRIEF-Chimerix says Brincidofovir selected for use in Ebola clinical trial in West Africa

Nov 13 Chimerix Inc
* Chimerix, University of Oxford are in process of
finalizing definitive agreement for supplying Brincidofovir for
the planned clinical trial
* Says the World Health Organization (WHO) and local health
authorities are also participating in this clinical research
* Chimerix Inc says trial will be led by University of
Oxford on behalf of international severe acute respiratory and
emerging infection consortium
* West african trials will require the review and
authorization of local health ministers and ethics boards prior
to commencement
* Says funding provided by the Wellcome Trust
