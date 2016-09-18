China to invest $450 bln modernising agriculture by 2020

BEIJING, Sept 18 The Agricultural Development
Bank of China, one of the country's main policy
lenders, agreed to loan at least 3 trillion yuan ($450 billion)
by 2020 for the modernisation of China's agriculture industry,
state media said on Sunday.
The Ministry of Agriculture and the bank, which lends in
line with government policy, signed an agreement to protect
national food security, support the sector doing business
overseas and develop China's seed industry, according to the
official Xinhua news agency.
It was not immediately clear whether this commitment is
separate from the bank's plan announced in May to lend 3
trillion yuan for poverty reduction via agricultural
investments.
The move reported on Sunday also aims to increase the
agriculture industry's efficiency and foster rural income
growth.
The Agricultural Development Bank of China will be
responsible for managing financial services, including offering
financial products and setting interest rates, said Xinhua.
Chinese state-owned company ChemChina earlier this month
extended its offer to buy Swiss pesticides and seeds group
Syngenta for $43 billion, a deal which sparked food
security concerns in the U.S., though it later cleared
regulatory hurdles there.
($1 = 6.6707 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)