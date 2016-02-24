Chinese airlines target Ctrip and Qunar by cutting agency fees

BEIJING Feb 24 Air China and other
major Chinese carriers will no longer pay agencies commissions
on international tickets, escalating a row over fees with
China's largest online agency Ctrip.com International.
China's flagship carrier, Hainan Airlines,
Shanghai Airlines and Hong Kong Airlines, have all now announced
they will cut fees for international airline tickets sold in
China to zero from 1 percent previously.
The joint initiative follows a recent warning by the
country's airline regulator against unreasonable airfare price
rises during the peak travel season.
Rising business travel and a surge in outbound tourism
fuelled by an increasingly wealthy middle class in coastal and
inland areas of China is fuelling airline growth, and the
carriers are looking to bag more of the profit.
The number of Chinese leisure travellers going overseas
topped 100 million in 2014 and foreign travel is tipped to grow
another 10 percent in 2016.
Earlier this year, China's biggest carriers withdrew their
own-brand sales portals from the Qunar Cayman Islands
website due to a dispute over passenger charges.
Qunar, the country's second largest online travel agency
which has kept its brand after merging with Ctrip, drew a large
following by offering deeply discounted air fares.
In its latest annual filing in the United States, Ctrip said
airlines have from time to time reduced the commission rates on
tickets booked and sold through the firm.
That has "negatively affected" its revenue and there is no
guarantee the airlines would continue to have supplier
relationships with the firm, Ctrip said.
Ctrip was not mentioned in any of the announcements by the
big four airlines. Ctrip and the carriers declined to comment.
Ctrip earns about 38 percent of its revenue from
transportation ticketing, which mainly represents revenue from
reservations of domestic and international air tickets, railway
tickets, and related services.
