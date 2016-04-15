China Eastern to expand fleet to over 800 aircraft by 2020 vs 561 at end-2015 -Pres

BRIEF-InnSuites Hospitality Trust says unit entered into purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
SHANGHAI, April 15 China Eastern Airlines plans to expand its fleet of aircraft to more than 800 by 2020, up from 561 as of the end of 2015, its president Ma Xulun said in an interview on Friday.
The plans to acquire hundreds of new planes come as China Eastern seeks to boost long-haul traffic to and from the United States after a $450 million equity deal with Delta Air Lines Inc last year. Delta agreed to buy 3.55 percent of China Eastern, becoming the first U.S. carrier to own part of a Chinese airline. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Sky solar holdings, ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.