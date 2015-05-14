Chinese airlines look inland for outbound opportunities

GRAPHIC: Passenger traffic: link.reuters.com/qaj74w
By Fang Yan and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese airlines are banking on the
newly rich in China's inland provinces to drive the next phase
of their global expansion, offering flights to destinations like
San Jose and Nairobi from cities hundreds of miles from aviation
hubs on the Chinese coast.
Air China , China Eastern Airlines
and China Southern Airlines are adding
flights to New York, Paris and Sydney from thriving inland
cities such as Wuhan and Chengdu. The carriers are also flying
to second-tier cities in North America, Europe and Australia,
spurred by a growing penchant for overseas travel. In
January-to-March, the number of kilometres travelled by paying
passengers, or revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), climbed to
near record highs, according to filings by the three carriers.
"Historically what happened is strong hub-to-hub," said
Andrew Herdman, director general of the Association of Asia
Pacific Airlines. "But when the market grows, it makes sense to
come up with direct service to non-hub cities."
Last year, China's outbound leisure travellers topped 100
million, a new record. That number is expected to rise 10
percent this year as countries including the United States,
France and Australia relax visa policies. With the boom in
leisure travel, Chinese airlines on China-U.S. routes will be
offering more seats than American carriers this year for the
first time, according to Mark Clarkson, business development
director for Asia Pacific at data and analytics company OAG.
Air China plans to resume services to Africa as the region
becomes a must-go for adventurous Chinese travellers. The flag
carrier will be flying to Johannesburg and Addis Ababa later in
the year. Rival China Southern will be flying to Nairobi from
Guangzhou from August. Even smaller carriers traditionally
focused on the domestic market are joining the fray. Sichuan
Airlines is flying to Vancouver and Melbourne from Chengdu.
Xiamen Airlines, which has ordered six Boeing 787 jets,
is set to fly to Amsterdam from Xiamen in July and possibly to
North America later in the year.
(Additional reporting by Shilpa Murthy in BENGALURU; Editing by
Ryan Woo)