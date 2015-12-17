China Southern, affiliate Xiamen to buy Boeing planes for $10 billion

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
BEIJING Dec 17 China Southern Airlines and its affiliate Xiamen Airlines have signed deals worth about $10 billion to buy Boeing Co airplanes, company statements on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's website showed on Thursday.
China Southern, the country's largest airline by fleet size, has agreed to purchase 50 B737MAX and 30 B737 Next Generation airplanes from Boeing, while its unit Xiamen Airlines has agreed to buy 30 B737 MAX airplanes.
The total value of the deals is 65.07 billion yuan ($10.04 billion), according to the stock exchange filings.
Boeing, in a separate statement, valued China Southern's 80-plane order at $8.38 billion.
The deal comes less than three months after China President Xi Jinping visited Boeing's widebody commercial airplane factory during his state visit to the United States.
Boeing announced orders and commitments for 300 Boeing aircraft during Xi's visit, as well a partnership with Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) to open a China completion center for the delivery of Boeing 737 aircraft.
China Southern also said it has agreed to sell to Boeing 13 B757 and three B733 along with spare engines.
($1 = 6.4822 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Bureau and Matthew Miller; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
JAKARTA, Jan 20 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government over mining rules issued last week, a spokesman for the copper mining giant said late on Thursday.
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.